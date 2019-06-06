Death penalty possible for man accused of teen’s death

Nation

Death penalty possible for man accused of teen’s death

byAssociated Press6 June 2019 17:35-04:00

LUMBERTON, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina prosecutor says he will seek the death penalty against the man accused in the kidnapping, rape and murder of a teenager last year.

News sources report Robeson County District Attorney Matt Scott voiced his intentions at a hearing Thursday in the case of Michael McLellan, who is charged with first-degree murder and other offenses.

Scott said the crimes fit the criteria for the state to seek the death penalty, noting that the aggravating circumstances included McLellan’s criminal record which consists of violent crimes and the “extremely atrocious, heinous and cruel” murder of 13-year-old Hania Aguilar.

Hania’s body was found in a body of water about 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of the mobile home park where she was kidnapped last November.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.