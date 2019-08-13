Dayton gunman’s friend due in court on gun-related charge

Nation

Dayton gunman’s friend due in court on gun-related charge

byAssociated Press

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Federal authorities say they know who helped the Dayton gunman buy the body armor and assemble the weapon used in last week’s mass shooting.

But authorities say there’s not any evidence that Connor Betts’ longtime friend knew about what he had planned.

The accusations came as prosecutors unsealed charges against Ethan Kollie of Kettering that accuse him of lying on a federal firearms form while buying a pistol not used in the shooting.

Kollie is to appear in federal court Wednesday on the charges. His attorney says Kollie was shocked that Betts carried out the shooting.

Authorities say they discovered that Kollie had lied on the form while investigating the Aug. 4 shooting in Dayton.

Police say Betts killed nine people within 30 seconds before officers shot and killed him.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.