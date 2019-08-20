Daughters of Confederacy asked to remove N Carolina monument

byAssociated Press20 August 2019 09:12-04:00

PITTSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Commissioners in North Carolina say the United Daughters of the Confederacy must soon come up with a plan for removing a Confederate monument from a county courthouse’s grounds.

The News & Observer reports Chatham County commissioners voted 4-1 Monday to ask the chapter to bring a removal plan by Oct. 1. If the deadline isn’t met, the county said it would declare the monument public trespass and take steps to remove it. Monument supporters shouted that the board members were “traitors.”

The county’s efforts could be complicated by a state law that largely restricts removal of such monuments on public land.

The monument was placed at the Pittsboro courthouse in 1907. Commissioner Karen Howard says nobody has suggested destroying it, but she proposed moving it and forming a reconciliation panel.

