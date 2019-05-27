Dartmouth, women, want mediation for sex misconduct lawsuit

byAssociated Press27 May 2019 14:03-04:00

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Dartmouth College and nine women suing the school over allegations of ignoring years of harassment and assault by former psychology department professors say they want to resolve the matter through mediation.

In a joint motion filed Friday in U.S. District Court in Concord, New Hampshire, they asked a judge for a stay of all deadlines and rulings until three days after agreed-to mediation or July 31, whichever comes earlier.

The parties said they’ve selected a mediator and are working on a date for the mediation.

The November lawsuit by current and former students accuses Dartmouth of failing to take action to address years of sexual harassment and other inappropriate behavior by three Department of Psychological and Brain Science professors.

Dartmouth said it was unaware of the allegations until it was alerted by students.

