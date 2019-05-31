‘Dangerous’ migrant overcrowding at El Paso border facility

byAssociated Press31 May 2019 14:27-04:00

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — An inspection at an El Paso Border Patrol station where detained migrants are held found this month that there were 900 people crammed into the 125-person facility at one point.

The Office of Inspector General for the Department of Homeland Security found “dangerous overcrowding.” A majority of detainees were held past the maximum allowed 72-hour period.

Inspectors found migrants held in standing-room only spaces for days and some standing on toilets.

An unprecedented number of families with children have arrived at the border this year.

The government built a temporary tent in El Paso and plans to open a bigger facility within 18 months.

The report released Friday and first reported by CNN comes two days after El Paso agents arrested a group of 1,036 immigrants — the largest encountered.

