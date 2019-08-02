Dallas officers: Jokes during deadly arrest were ‘strategy’

Nation

Dallas officers: Jokes during deadly arrest were ‘strategy’

byAssociated Press2 August 2019 16:09-04:00

DALLAS (AP) — Two Dallas police officers involved in the arrest of a 911 caller who died in custody told commanders they mocked the handcuffed man as part of a “strategy” to get him to respond.

Body camera video shows officers pinning 32-year-old Tony Timpa to the ground on Aug. 10, 2016. They crack jokes as he screams, then goes limp and silent.

At a recorded disciplinary hearing, the officers acknowledged mocking Timpa and said it was the wrong approach. They do not identify themselves.

A lawyer for Timpa’s family provided the audio to The Associated Press after obtaining it as part of a federal lawsuit against the officers and city of Dallas.

Three officers were indicted in Timpa’s death, but prosecutors dismissed the charges and they have returned to active duty.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.