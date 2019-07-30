Dad charged after boy dies in apparent accidental shooting

byAssociated Press30 July 2019 07:50-04:00

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say a man is facing charges after his 3-year-old son

Chicago police say 29-year-old Ronald Davis of Chicago is charged with endangerment leading to death and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. He’s scheduled to appear Tuesday in bond court. It wasn’t immediately known whether he had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.

Police say Davis left a loaded gun in a place where the child, identified as Mikah Davis, was able to access the weapon.

Police have said Mikah’s family told police they heard a gunshot Sunday afternoon while in another room at the home on the city’s South Side and found a gun near the boy.

