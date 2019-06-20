DA threatens to subpoena Houston police in fatal drug raid

by By JUAN A. LOZANO , Associated Press20 June 2019 17:38-04:00

HOUSTON (AP) — Prosecutors are accusing Houston police of dragging their feet in the ongoing investigation into a deadly January drug raid that killed a couple and injured five officers.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office in a letter Thursday threatened to issue subpoenas to Houston police in order to get department records that prosecutors say they first requested six weeks ago.

Prosecutors are requesting records related to confidential informants.

The records are being sought as part of the investigation into the Jan. 28 raid in which 59-year-old Dennis Tuttle and his 58-year-old wife Rhogena Nicholas were fatally shot.

The raid came under scrutiny after allegations that an officer lied about using a confidential informant in order to obtain the search warrant.

Houston police didn’t immediately comment on the letter.

