Cruise ship freed from beneath rail bridge on Hudson River

byAssociated Press

TROY, N.Y. (AP) — An unoccupied Hudson River cruise ship that broke loose from its moorings amid rising water and ice jams has been freed from beneath a rail bridge in Albany, New York.

The four-deck Captain J.P. III cruise ship and six other vessels drifted downriver from Troy toward Albany early Friday, temporarily closing five vehicle bridges during morning rush hour.

The 300-foot cruise vessel was stuck for hours beneath a railroad bridge connecting Albany and Rensselaer, prompting Amtrak to reduce speeds over the span. Two Coast Guard ice-breaking cutters and two commercial tug boats worked to pull it free.

The Coast Guard says the ship was freed around 3:30 p.m. and towed back north to Troy. The Coast Guard says all other vessels that drifted downriver were also secured by Friday afternoon.

