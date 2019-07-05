Crash at California bus stop leaves 2 people dead, 1 injured

Nation

Crash at California bus stop leaves 2 people dead, 1 injured

by – 4 July 2019 23:20-04:00

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Two people were killed and a third was injured when an SUV crashed into a California bus stop.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports two men died when the vehicle crashed into a bus stop in San Diego around 11 a.m. Thursday.

A 49-year-old woman was taken to a hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.

Police say the driver of the SUV sustained minor injuries.

Authorities say the cause of the accident in the Mission Valley neighborhood is under investigation.

___

Information from: The San Diego Union-Tribune, http://www.utsandiego.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.