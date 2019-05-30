Court says it won’t reconsider new trial order for inmate

byAssociated Press30 May 2019 12:14-04:00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Supreme Court says it won’t reconsider its decision to grant a new trial to an inmate who had been convicted of capital murder and sentenced to death for the killing of his 6-year-old son.

The justices on Thursday denied Attorney General Leslie Rutledge’s petition to reconsider their 4-3 decision last month in the 2016 conviction of Mauricio Alejandro Torres. Investigators say Torres used a stick to sexually assault his son while the family was camping in Missouri. The boy died at an Arkansas hospital a day after the assault.

The justices denied the request along the same 4-3 split. They ruled last month that Arkansas authorities couldn’t use rape to substantiate the capital murder conviction because the assault occurred in Missouri.

Rutledge argued that the court erred in its analysis of how the law applied to Torres’ case.

