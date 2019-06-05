Couple accused of defrauding military seek separate trials

by – 5 June 2019 09:12-04:00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Separate trials are being sought by a Tennessee couple accused of defrauding the U.S. military out of $65 million in a scheme involving prescriptions for pain and scar cream.

The Tennessean reports a recently filed court motion says Jimmy Collins and Ashley Collins each plan to claim the other was the leader of a conspiracy to sell expensive pain and scar cream to Marines in California.

The couple is accused of managing a network of recruiters to convince Marines to sign up for prescriptions for the cream, which was priced at about $14,000 per prescription. An ex-Marine who was the lead recruiter pleaded guilty last year.

Doctors who never examined the Marines wrote the prescriptions that were then filled by a Utah pharmacy that billed military insurance.

