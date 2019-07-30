County approves settling suit over Houston area bail system

by –

(AP) — Officials have approved a settlement in a federal lawsuit over the bail system in Texas’ most populous county which ensures that most people accused of misdemeanor offenses don’t languish in jail.

The bail system in Harris County, where Houston is located, had been deemed unconstitutional by a federal judge following a 2016 lawsuit that alleged misdemeanor defendants who were too poor to post bail and be released remained jailed because of their poverty.

Harris County commissioners on Tuesday approved the settlement by a 3-2 vote.

The settlement ensures most people charged with misdemeanor offenses would be released within hours of arrest and would get help to ensure they attend future court appearances.

A court hearing for the judge handling the lawsuit to give final approval is set for Aug. 21.