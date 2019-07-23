CORRECTS: Judge OKs settlement to let transgender people use restrooms matching gender identity in many N.C. buildings
byAssociated Press – 23 July 2019 12:14-04:00
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — CORRECTS: Judge OKs settlement to let transgender people use restrooms matching gender identity in many N.C. buildings. (Corrects APNewsAlert that said “restrooms” instead of “buildings.” )
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.