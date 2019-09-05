Coroner: Pennsylvania inmate’s mysterious death was natural

byAssociated Press5 September 2019 13:07-04:00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A coroner says a 21-year-old inmate in Pennsylvania whose death under mysterious circumstances in custody sparked weeks of protest died of natural causes.

Dauphin County Coroner Graham Hetrick said Thursday that Ty’rique (ty-REEK’) Riley had swelling in his brain and blood vessels and clots in his lungs. He says it could have been caused by a virus, cocaine or both. He says cocaine was found in Riley’s system.

Riley had lacerations and bruises all over his body when he was brought to the hospital from jail on June 26. Authorities have said that Riley struggled with guards at Dauphin (DAW’-fin) County Prison and became unresponsive after he was placed in restraints.

But Hetrick says the bruising had nothing to do with his death.

