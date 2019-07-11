Coroner: Man whose remains found in suitcase was strangled

Nation

Coroner: Man whose remains found in suitcase was strangled

by – 11 July 2019 15:22-04:00

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Marion County coroner says an autopsy shows that a man was strangled before his remains were stuffed into a suitcase and left alongside a creek in Indianapolis.

WRTV-TV reported Thursday that the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the death of 56-year-old Larry Terry as a homicide.

There have been no arrests.

Police have said several people were walking along Bean Creek on the city’s southeast side May 27 when they found the suitcase, about 2½ miles (4 kilometers) from Terry’s home.

Police say a relative had reported Terry missing on March 12.

___

Information from: WRTV-TV, http://www.theindychannel.com/index.html

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.