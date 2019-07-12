Cops: Man steals car with kids inside, fatally beaten by mob

Nation

byAssociated Press12 July 2019 08:13-04:00

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a man who stole a car with three young children inside was fatally beaten by their father and other men.

Philadelphia police say the car was parked at a pizza restaurant with its engine running when the man drove off around 9:15 p.m. Thursday. The children’s mother was inside the restaurant, talking with the father of two of the kids.

The vehicle soon got stuck in traffic, and authorities say the couple pulled the 54-year-old man out of the vehicle. The man ran off but was caught by the father. A fight ensued, with other men joining in.

The man was knocked unconscious and taken to a hospital, where he died.

No charges have been filed. The children, who range in age from 7 months to 5 years, were unhurt.

