Connecticut lawyer faces judgment in admissions scandal

by By COLLIN BINKLEY , Associated Press3 October 2019 06:22-04:00

BOSTON (AP) — The former chairman of a global law firm is returning to court to be sentenced for his role in the sweeping college admissions scandal.

Fifty-three-year-old Gordon Caplan, of Greenwich, Connecticut, is scheduled to appear in Boston’s federal court Thursday. He pleaded guilty in May to a single count of fraud and conspiracy.

Caplan was accused of paying a college admissions consultant $75,000 to rig his daughter’s ACT exam in 2018. Authorities say his daughter was unaware of the scheme.

Prosecutors are recommending eight months in prison and a $40,000 fine. Caplan’s lawyers say he deserves no more than 14 days in prison, a fine and community service.

A Sept. 26 filing from Caplan’s lawyers say he “allowed himself to fall prey to his own ego and ambitions for his children.”

