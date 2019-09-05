Confrontation between ICE and suspect leads to shots fired

byAssociated Press5 September 2019 12:59-04:00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent opened fire in a grocery store parking lot in Tennessee early Thursday during an attempted apprehension.

ICE spokesman Bryan Cox says a target who had been under surveillance was pulled over by agents. After agents identified themselves as working for ICE, the person attempted to flee, driving toward an agent standing in front of the vehicle. The agent fired twice into the vehicle.

Cox says ICE will look into the weapons discharge, but the main investigation has been turned over to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

FBI spokesman Joel Siskovic said his agency was asked to investigate a potential assault on a federal officer. He said the suspect had not been apprehended as of midmorning.

