Confederate monument vandalized with paint in Charleston

Nation

Confederate monument vandalized with paint in Charleston

byAssociated Press17 June 2019 11:11-04:00

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Police in coastal South Carolina say two people have been arrested after what appears to be red paint was thrown on a Confederate monument.

Charleston police said the Confederate Defenders of Charleston monument downtown was vandalized Sunday afternoon with the red substance splashed on its shield, leg and base.

Police said 23-year-old Charles Chandler and 29-year-old and Kayleigh Roberts were arrested near the monument after they were identified by witnesses.

They are charged with damage to real property and remained in jail Monday morning. Jail records didn’t indicate if they had lawyers.

Police say workers have cleaned the statue, which sits by Charleston Harbor with the inscription: “To the Confederate defenders of Charleston.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.