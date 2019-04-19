Concealed carry holder, felon killed in Chicago shootout

Nation

Concealed carry holder, felon killed in Chicago shootout

by – 18 April 2019 22:08-04:00

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say a 64-year-old man with a concealed carry license and a man recently released from prison fatally shot each other in what is believed to be an attempted robbery.

Police spokeswoman Officer Michelle Tannehill says Mark Miller was outside a property he owns on the city’s South Side when the 33-year-old former inmate pulled a handgun and attempted to rob him on Thursday morning. Miller then pulled out his own handgun.

Tannehill says the gunman shot Miller in the abdomen, and Miller returned fire. She says both men were found dead at the scene, along with two firearms.

Authorities have not yet identified the gunman. Autopsies for both men are scheduled for Friday.

___

Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.