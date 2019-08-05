Complaint accuses officer who shot black man of blocking aid

Complaint accuses officer who shot black man of blocking aid

byAssociated Press5 August 2019 16:27-04:00

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Attorneys for the family of a black man shot and killed by a former police officer in Louisiana have obtained a 2014 complaint accusing the officer of obstructing medical help for a dying victim of a shooting.

News outlets report attorneys for relatives of Alton Sterling unveiled the complaint Monday. Former officer Blane Salamoni fatally shot Sterling outside a Baton Rouge convenience store in 2016.

In 2014, an Emergency Management Services employee stated Salamoni told first responders the patient was already dead. The complaint says the patient was observed breathing. Paramedics rendered aid until the patient died.

Last week , Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul apologized to Sterling’s family and said Salamoni shouldn’t have been hired. The department announced a settlement reversing Salamoni’s firing, allowing him to resign instead.

