Colorado towns take action to preserve mobile home parks

(AP) — Jeff when 6 inches of mud covered the ground in the 1950s-era, former RV park, a deal was struck. In the aftermath of the flood, Boulder city officials engaged with park residents and the owner through a disaster-recovery grant in order to find a solution that would make the place safe. Annexation to the city was required, which meant the owner would have had to upgrade the park infrastructure to the tune of $4.2 million.

Replacing the ramshackle mobile homes with new manufactured homes wasn’t ideal because the lot sizes are too small and modern manufactured homes are larger, meaning fewer residents would fit in the park. Another idea to clear the homes and build an apartment complex also was nixed. When a mobile home park called Boulder Mobile Manor was scraped for another form of affordable housing, apartments, only a handful of the park’s residents ended up living in them.

The Habitat homes were the best option, said Kurt Firnhaber, Boulder’s director of housing services.

The city has been trying to solve problems in the park for 25 years, he said, noting that city council members through the years have “always had a place in their hearts for the manufactured-home communities.” A mapping project showed that Boulder’s remaining mobile-home parks are among the most racially diverse parts of the city. They’re home to many Latino people and some who are living in the country illegally.

“The reason we come to work every day is to try to create affordable housing,” Firnhaber said. “The purpose of government is to create equity. We provide affordable housing so we can have a diverse and equitable community.”

Like Boulder, leaders in Aspen and Pitkin County stepped in as they saw the community’s mobile-home parks eaten up by development.

“I think Pitkin County — because of the limited land available for affordable housing projects – had to capture what land was available and preserve it,” Pitkin County Commissioner Patti Clapper, who has lived in one of the county-owned parks for more than 30 years, told The Aspen Times. “We started this process so long ago and we recognized the issue early on so, therefore, we were able to step in before these parks were sold off.”

Pitkin County paid $6.5 million in 2017 for a mobile home park with 40 lots. County commissioners are considering adding 20 more home sites to the park.

“Our basic fundamental philosophy is to preserve existing affordable employee housing,” Clapper said. “Perhaps even more important is to preserve the communities those mobile home parks create.”

Despite factors that have seen numbers shrink over the last several years, some housing experts maintain the mobile home alternative still holds promise for low-income residents as an unsubsidized, affordable alternative. But, they add, the arrangement requires closer oversight and serious reform.

“I think it holds great potential,” said Lance George, director of research and information at the Housing Assistance Council, a nonprofit focused on affordable housing in rural communities. “But larger elements of the industry are still wedded to an outdated, outmoded system that does not serve consumers well.”

For now, a once-ignored segment of the housing market finally appears to be getting renewed scrutiny that could determine whether mobile home communities can evolve into a viable part of the solution to an affordable housing crisis that only seems to grow more pronounced.

“The people that live in mobile home parks are either limited income, doing what they can, or in there to rebuild their lives,” said Billy Bear Jarrett, one of the leaders of the Colorado Mobile Home Residents Alliance, a residents’ rights union. “We have a commonality in that everybody needs help sometimes. And the first people you reach out to are your neighbors.”