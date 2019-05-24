Colorado man pleads not guilty in death of child’s mother

Nation

Colorado man pleads not guilty in death of child’s mother

byAssociated Press24 May 2019 11:10-04:00

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado man suspected of killing the mother of his child has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge.

Patrick Frazee entered the plea Friday in the city of Cripple Creek in case involving the killing of Kelsey Berreth, who was last seen alive last year on Thanksgiving Day.

Investigators have testified that Frazee’s girlfriend told police he used a baseball bat to fatally beat Berreth, then burned her body and planned to dump the remains in a landfill or river.

Her body hasn’t been found.

Their 1-year-old daughter is in the custody of her maternal grandparents.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.