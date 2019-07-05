Coast Guard searching for man who fell from Carnival ship

byAssociated Press5 July 2019 09:27-04:00

MIAMI (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a 37-year-old man who apparently fell overboard from the cruise ship Carnival Victory.

The agency says it was notified Thursday that a Carnival cruise ship crewmember fell overboard about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of Cuba.

The Coast Guard sent an airplane crew and a Coast Guard cutter to search for the man.

No additional details were immediately available.

