Coast Guard officer expected to plead guilty in gun case

byAssociated Press

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A Coast Guard lieutenant accused of stockpiling weapons and targeting Supreme Court justices, prominent Democrats and TV journalists is expected to plead guilty in a case charging him with gun and drug offenses.

Christopher Hasson is scheduled to appear in court Thursday for a re-arraignment, which typically signals a plea agreement has been reached.

A person with direct knowledge of Hasson’s plans said he’s expected to plead guilty during his court appearance in Maryland. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because a plea deal hasn’t been announced.

Federal prosecutors have described Hasson as a domestic terrorist, but they haven’t filed any terrorism-related charges against him since his February arrest. In a court filing, prosecutors said Hasson “intends to murder innocent civilians on a scale rarely seen in this country.”

