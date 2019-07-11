Closing arguments set in Oklahoma’s case against drugmakers

byAssociated Press11 July 2019 12:10-04:00

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Closing arguments are expected to begin Monday in

A court spokesman said Thursday each side will be given two hours to make their arguments before Cleveland County District Judge Thad Balkman.

Court spokesman Bob Burke says Balkman is expected to take the case under advisement and that it could take at least a month to make his decision. Burke says the judge is expected to read his decision in open court.

Oklahoma alleges opioid drug makers caused a public nuisance in the state by aggressively promoting the highly addictive drugs. The company maintains it acted responsibly and that the state has failed to prove its case.

