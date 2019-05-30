Class ring found in Florida 17 years after it was lost

byAssociated Press30 May 2019 09:43-04:00

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) — An Alabama woman reluctantly let her 14-year-old daughter wear her 1986 class ring to impress a boy during a spring break trip to Panama City Beach in 2002.

The ring slipped off her daughter’s finger as they walked the beach and quickly disappeared in the waves. Regina Ham thought her ring was gone forever.

Enter Tim Nagler, who spotted a shiny object as he was snorkeling along the St. Andrews State Park jetties. He posted a picture on Facebook Wednesday, asking if anyone knows the ring’s owner: Regina Brooks of Pike County, Alabama.

As it was shared 5,800 times, someone tagged Regina Ham, whose maiden name was Brooks. “It’s mine,” she commented, adding she couldn’t believe he found it.

Now they’re working out the details of returning the ring.

