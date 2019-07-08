Clarification: Virginia Beach Shooting-Silencers story Clarification: Virginia Beach Shooting-Silencers story by , – In stories that ran May 31 and June 2, The Associated Press reported that the city of Virginia Beach prohibits the sale and possession of suppressors. The stories should have made clear that although the devices themselves are not prohibited in the city, it is illegal to carry a loaded firearm that can accommodate a silencer unless the person has a concealed carry permit. Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

