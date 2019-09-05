Civil rights groups sue over immigrant medical care cases

byAssociated Press5 September 2019 09:59-04:00

BOSTON (AP) — Civil rights groups are suing President Donald Trump’s administration over its decision to stop considering requests from immigrants seeking to remain in the country for medical treatment and other hardships.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts and Lawyers for Civil Rights filed a lawsuit in Boston federal court Thursday challenging the Aug. 7 decision by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to end its “deferred action” program.

The program allows foreign nationals to work legally and receive health benefits for up to two years while they or their family members receive medical treatment.

Emails seeking comment were sent Thursday to USCIS.

The agency said Monday it will continue processing deferral requests that were pending as of Aug. 7 after doctors, immigration lawyers and civil rights groups objected.

