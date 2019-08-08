City: Fatal police shooting of Oklahoma teen was justified

byAssociated Press8 August 2019 12:21-04:00

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Attorneys for an Oklahoma City suburb claim that police were justified when they fatally shot a black teenager who was naked and unarmed.

Edmond’s attorneys made the claims Wednesday in response to a federal civil rights lawsuit filed by the parents of 17-year-old Isaiah Mark Lewis, who was shot and killed by officers on April 29 after he allegedly broke into a home.

The lawsuit alleges that the officers had violated Lewis’ constitutional rights. But the city’s lawyers argue in their response that “Lewis was justifiably shot by a service weapon after being ineffectively tasered.” Prosecutors haven’t yet decided whether the shooting was justified.

The city’s attorney, Taylor Clark, declined to comment. Lewis’ parents’ attorney, Andrew M. Stroth, says the city’s claims have no impact on potential criminal charges against the officers.

