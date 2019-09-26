China demands US drop latest sanctions over Iran oil

Nation

China demands US drop latest sanctions over Iran oil

byAssociated Press26 September 2019 06:10-04:00

BEIJING (AP) — China has demanded that Washington drop sanctions imposed on Chinese companies and executives for transporting Iranian oil.

The foreign ministry on Thursday criticized the use of U.S. laws against Chinese companies and called on the Trump administration to “immediately correct the wrong approach.”

A ministry spokesman, Geng Shuang, said China’s dealings with Iran are in line with international law “and must be respected.”

The penalties announced Wednesday by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo apply to six Chinese companies and their chief executives. They include units of major Chinese state-owned companies.

Geng said Washington “disregards the legitimate rights and interests of all parties and wields the stick of sanctions at will. It tramples on the basic norms governing international relations.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.