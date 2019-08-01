Chicago spent $33,600 on hunt for alligator in city park

Nation

Chicago spent $33,600 on hunt for alligator in city park

byAssociated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — The city of Chicago’s efforts to wrangle an alligator who was found living in a park lagoon this summer cost more than $33,600.

Most of the costs arose from city workers putting up and removing barricades to keep people away from the lagoon in Humboldt Park after the male reptile was first spotted there last month.

Florida trapper Frank Robb captured the 4- to 5-foot long (1.2- to 1.5-meter) alligator on July 16. Officials say a $2,500 fee went to Robb. He also received $2,166 for travel and lodging.

Investigators aren’t sure how the alligator ended up in the lagoon. He was dubbed Chance the Snapper and inspired several social media accounts. He’s now living in a sanctuary.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.