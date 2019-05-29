Chicago police: Mother killed shielding baby from gunfire

Nation

Chicago police: Mother killed shielding baby from gunfire

byAssociated Press29 May 2019 09:04-04:00

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say a 24-year-old woman was fatally shot while shielding her 1-year-old daughter from gunfire.

Police say Brittany Hill was getting out of a vehicle while holding her daughter at about 8:50 a.m. Tuesday when someone started shooting in a neighborhood on Chicago’s West Side. Chicago police spokeswoman Michelle Tannehill says Hill placed her body over the baby and “shielded the baby from the gunfire.” Police say the baby wasn’t injured.

Hill was pronounced dead at a suburban Chicago hospital. Police believe the shooter was targeting three people near Hill in a gang-related conflict. No arrests have been made but police say they may have found the shooter’s vehicle and are reviewing surveillance footage.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.