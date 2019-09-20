Chicago mayor: What delayed police shooting video release?

byAssociated Press20 September 2019 11:19-04:00

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot wants to know why the city’s police oversight agency that’s required to release police shooting videos within 60 days took more than a year to make public a fatal officer-involved shooting video.

Lightfoot spokesman Patrick Mullane tells the Chicago Sun-Times that the delay by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability “appears to be a violation” of the policy enacted after the city refused to release video of the 2014 fatal police shooting of black teen Laquan McDonald until a judge ordered its release in 2015.

Some video was released by police shortly after the July 2018 shooting of 37-year-old Harith Augustus. But a COPA spokesman says the additional video wasn’t released because the agency didn’t know it existed.

