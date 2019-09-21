Chicago cop wounded, 2 others injured in separate incident

byAssociated Press21 September 2019 12:08-04:00

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say an officer was shot and wounded and two others were seriously injured after being dragged by a vehicle in a separate incident.

Police spokesmen say an officer was shot Saturday morning on the South Side and hospitalized in critical condition. They say the shooter was believed to be a fugitive and that he got away.

Meanwhile, two other officers were hospitalized early Saturday with abrasions, contusions, internal injuries and possible bone fractures. Police say the officers responded to a call of a man with a gun inside a restaurant shortly after 4 a.m. on the South Side. After the officers patted down the man, he pushed past them, ran outside, got into a vehicle and drove off, dragging both officers before getting away.

The officers’ names haven’t been released.

