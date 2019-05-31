Chicago-area man charged in stabbing death of mother, 93

byAssociated Press31 May 2019 14:08-04:00

BARTLETT, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago man has been charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of his 93-year-old mother.

The DuPage County State’s Attorney’s office says 64-year-old Edward Mitzelfeld of Bartlett was ordered Friday held on a $5 million bond.

Police found Frances Kelly’s body Wednesday afternoon on the kitchen floor of the home she shared with Mitzelfeld. She had been stabbed a dozen times in her back with a kitchen knife.

Police say Mitzelfeld called 911 and was waiting in the front yard of the home when officers arrived.

He is due back in court on Monday where a judge is expected to rule on the state’s motion to appoint a clinical psychologist to evaluate Mitzelfeld.

Mitzelfeld did not have an attorney Friday.

