Nation

Chicago-area girl dies on 12th birthday after being shot

byAssociated Press25 September 2019 12:19-04:00

HARVEY, Ill. (AP) — Coroners say a girl shot in the head while she sat at a home computer in suburban Chicago has died on her 12th birthday.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed Wednesday that Kentavia Blackful of Harvey died Tuesday night at a hospital.

Harvey Police Chief Eddie Winters says she was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being shot about 9 p.m. Monday

The girl’s grandfather, Dennis Hunt, told WLS-TV he was standing outside on the porch when two people came up to him and opened fire. He says one of the bullets went through a window, striking the girl in the back of the head as she sat at a computer.

No one is in custody for the shooting.

