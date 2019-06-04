Chicago Alderman Burke pleads not guilty in corruption case

Chicago Alderman Burke pleads not guilty in corruption case

byAssociated Press4 June 2019 11:42-04:00

CHICAGO (AP) — One of the most powerful aldermen in Chicago’s history has pleaded not guilty to federal political corruption charges.

Alderman Edward M. Burke entered the plea Tuesday after a superseding indictment last week accused the 50-year Chicago City Council veteran of racketeering, bribery and attempted extortion. Burke has called the indictment unfounded.

He is accused of using his aldermanic powers to extort work for his law firm and other favors from companies and individuals doing business with the city.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has called on him to resign , saying the indictment shows the 75-year-old used his position in government to enrich himself.

The indictment follows charges in January accusing Burke of trying to shake down a fast-food business seeking city remodeling permits.

