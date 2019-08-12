Charlottesville marks 2 years since deadly rally

Nation

Charlottesville marks 2 years since deadly rally

byAssociated Press

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Charlottesville residents are marking the second anniversary of a deadly white nationalist rally with a series of peaceful community events.

About 20 people gathered Monday afternoon for a moment of silence at the site where an avowed white nationalist plowed a car into a crowd of people, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer and injuring dozens more. Flowers and signs decorated a memorial to Heyer.

The Aug. 12, 2017, rally drew a mix of violent far-right extremists. Brawls broke out with anti-racism protesters, and authorities eventually forced the crowds to disperse. The car attack came later as peaceful counterprotesters were marching through downtown.

Two state troopers who had been involved in surveillance were killed when their helicopter crashed.

Other events marking the second anniversary included a ballet performance and a worship service.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.