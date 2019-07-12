Charges expected after Indiana police dog dies in crash

Nation

Charges expected after Indiana police dog dies in crash

byAssociated Press12 July 2019 11:50-04:00

LARWILL, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a carjacking suspect is expected to face charges after

State police say a Whitley County sheriff’s deputy was sitting in his cruiser after setting up stop sticks along an U.S. 30 intersection Wednesday when the suspect’s car collided broadside with his cruiser while trying to avoid the sticks.

Police say 31-year-old Clarence Shearer of Fort Wayne was booked Thursday at the Allen County Jail after he was treated for minor injuries.

Court records Friday don’t list a lawyer for him.

The deputy escaped unharmed, but officers couldn’t get the police dog out of the cruiser near the town of Larwill, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of Fort Wayne.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.