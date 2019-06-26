Charges dropped against woman in probe of family massacre

Nation

Charges dropped against woman in probe of family massacre

byAssociated Press

PIKETON, Ohio (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped the charges against a woman accused of lying to a grand jury during an investigation into the fatal shootings of eight people.

A judge in Ohio agreed Wednesday to dismiss obstruction and perjury charges against 77-year-old Fredericka Wagner.

Wagner’s son, daughter-in-law and two grandsons are accused of killing eight members of the Rhoden family in Pike County in 2016. All four have pleaded not guilty.

A state prosecutor says investigators continue their work and still could refile charges against Wagner.

Her attorney told the judge she has maintained her innocence and denied any involvement.

Prosecutors say Wagner lied after investigators found two bulletproof vests at her home.

Wagner’s attorney says she had receipts showing she bought the vests after the killings.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.