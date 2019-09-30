Charge: Timber thieves started Olympic National Forest fire

Nation

Charge: Timber thieves started Olympic National Forest fire

byAssociated Press30 September 2019 16:17-04:00

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say timber thieves were to blame for a fire in Washington’s Olympic National Forest last year.

An indictment unsealed Monday says Justin Wilke and Shawn Williams were trying to steal a big leaf maple tree in August 2018, but it had a bees nest. They decided to burn the nest with gasoline, and then tried unsuccessfully to douse the fire with their water bottles.

Nearly 5.2 square miles (13.4 square kilometers) of public land burned.

Wilke was arrested Monday. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Williams is in custody in California. It was not immediately clear if either had a lawyer.

The indictment said Wilke previously sold stolen maple blocks to a Tumwater mill in for $13,000, falsely representing that the wood came from private land. The wood is prized for making instruments.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.