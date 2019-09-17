Challenge to NJ’s donor disclosure law to be heard in court

Nation

Challenge to NJ’s donor disclosure law to be heard in court

byAssociated Press17 September 2019 07:31-04:00

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A federal judge is set to hear arguments in a case brought by a right-leaning think tank against a recent New Jersey law requiring certain advocacy groups disclose their donors.

Americans for Prosperity, the political network backed by conservative industrialist Charles Koch, sued state officials over the law that Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy signed in June.

Murphy had earlier vetoed the legislation, citing constitutional concerns. But he signed it after lawmakers threatened to override his veto.

The bill requires certain nonprofits and political groups to disclose all spending over $3,000, up from $1,600. But a key change is that contributors that give over $10,000 would also be disclosed under the proposal.

Americans for Prosperity is seeking to block the law, arguing it violates the First Amendment.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.