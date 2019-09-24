CEO to be sentenced for role in admissions bribery scheme

Nation

CEO to be sentenced for role in admissions bribery scheme

by By COLLIN BINKLEY , Associated Press24 September 2019 05:35-04:00

BOSTON (AP) — A California executive is returning to court to be sentenced for his role in the college admissions scandal.

Devin Sloane, 53, is scheduled to appear in federal court Tuesday after pleading guilty to a single count of fraud and conspiracy in May.

He has admitted to paying $250,000 to get his son into the University of Southern California as a fake athlete.

Prosecutors are requesting a year and a day in prison and a $75,000 fine. His lawyers recommended three years of supervised release, a fine and 2,000 hours of community service.

Authorities say Sloane helped fabricate documents portraying his son as a water polo star even though he had never played the sport. Sloane previously said he wanted to help his son but “failed miserably” by going too far.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.