Central Florida state attorney won’t seek 2020 re-election

byAssociated Press28 May 2019 11:53-04:00

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida prosecutor who got into a

In a video posted on Facebook Tuesday, Aramis Ayala said her decision stems from her opposition to the death penalty and a state Supreme Court decision that upheld the reassignment of dozens of cases to another state attorney because of her position on capital punishment.

Ayala said she’s proud to have helped “raise the standard of prosecutorial responsibility.”

She defeated incumbent state attorney Jeff Ashton in 2016. The next year, she announced that she wouldn’t seek the death penalty in cases handled by her office, saying it had been unevenly applied and wasn’t a deterrent for serious crime.

That sparked a legal fight with then-Gov. Rick Scott, which went all the way to the Florida Supreme Court.

