Catholic officials sue insurers over future abuse claims

byAssociated Press2 July 2019 14:12-04:00

NEW YORK (AP) — The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of New York has sued more than two dozen insurance companies to compel them to cover claims filed by people who say they were abused by clerics.

Church officials anticipate that numerous alleged abuse victims will sue under New York’s Child Victims Act.

The new state law gives victims a year to file claims alleging sex abuse that were previously barred by the statute of limitations.

The archdiocese says in its lawsuit filed Friday in Manhattan state court that many of its insurers “intend to dispute, limit, or deny coverage” for abuse.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the Child Victims Act into law in February. The one-year window to file claims starts in August.

