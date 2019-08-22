Carolinas amusement park closes new coaster after injury

byAssociated Press22 August 2019 14:21-04:00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — An amusement park located in both North and South Carolina has closed its newest roller coaster after someone suffered a thumb injury.

Carowinds said the rider was hurt Sunday on the Copperhead Strike coaster. The ride opened earlier this year at the amusement park, which is located south of Charlotte, North Carolina. The coaster is located entirely in South Carolina.

The park issued a statement Wednesday saying the ride would be closed pending a safety assessment. It didn’t give details on the extent of the thumb injury.

The South Carolina Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation told news outlets Wednesday that it is also investigating the injury.

The Copperhead Strike is the first double launch coaster in the Carolinas. The ride flips passengers five times.

