Carjacking suspect hits police cruiser, killing police dog

byAssociated Press11 July 2019 12:27-04:00

LARWILL, Ind. (AP) — State police say a northern Indiana police dog died after an officer’s cruiser was involved in a fiery collision with a car driven by a carjacking suspect.

Indiana State Police say a Whitley County sheriff’s deputy was sitting in his cruiser after setting up stop sticks along an U.S. 30 intersection Wednesday afternoon when the suspect’s car collided broadside with his cruiser while trying to avoid the sticks.

The impact caused the cruiser to burst into flames. The deputy escaped unharmed, but officers were unable to get the police dog out of the cruiser and the canine died at the scene near the town of Larwill, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of Fort Wayne.

The carjacking suspect received minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital.

