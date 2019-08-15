Carbon monoxide problem discovered in military base housing

Nation

Carbon monoxide problem discovered in military base housing

byAssociated Press15 August 2019 11:58-04:00

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (AP) — A family that went to the hospital with symptoms that suggested carbon monoxide poisoning has led military officials to warn dozens of families at Fort Bragg about possible exposure.

News outlets report military officials said Wednesday that a combination of factors caused the issue, including partially blocked air ducts that allowed carbon monoxide to build when the laundry room’s door was closed. The investigation began after the family’s hospital visit Aug. 4.

Fort Bragg Garrison Commander Col. Phillip Sounia says the base and housing contractor are working to find a permanent solution. The contractor will remove the laundry room doors on all affected homes and test unoccupied units this week.

Carbon monoxide is a gas that’s colorless, odorless and tasteless. It can be fatal because it displaces oxygen.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.